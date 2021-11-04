Quick and easy cocktail inspiration for your next holiday party

Great Day KC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – We know some of your friends and family can’t get enough of a good cocktail, so great day kc is here to the rescue.
We’ve rounded up a batch of beverages that will satisfy even the snootiest of drinkers at your all-hallows-eve bash. Great Day KC producer Palmer Davidson joins us for this.

Halloween Beertails | Schöfferhofer
Canned Champagne Cocktails | Ohza Mimosas
Syrup & juices | Cheeky Cocktails
Coconut Cocktails | Coco
Cocktail subscription box | Shaker & Spoon
Non-alcoholic beer | Athletic Brewing Co.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first