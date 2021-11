KANSAS CITY, Mo. – This Sunday, the Believe in your Beard organization is hosting a free family fun event for a cause in Kansas City. Believe in your Beard’s Jennifer Karns and Corey Quinonez share what you can expect from the No Shave 2021 event this weekend.

For those who want to attend the event, it takes place this Sunday, November 14 at Boulevard Brewing Co. in the Beer Hall from 11 to 1 pm. Visit BelieveInYourBeard.com for more information.