KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re heading into a holiday weekend, and if you’re looking for some new reality shows to watch, we’ve got you covered.

First up, MTV is bringing back one of their hit TV shows. Yo MTV Raps is back! After its debut 33 years ago, this show became the premiere destination for all things hip hop. The series coincided with the rise in Hip Hop and was crucial to the growth in popularity of rap music worldwide. You can now stream Yo MTV Raps exclusively on Paramount Plus.

If you want to indulge in a guilty pleasure reality dating shows are always a hit. So, how about VH1s Couples Retreat, which is returning for its second season. The series helps celebrity couples address challenges in their relationships and learn ways to move past obstacles with their significant other during a weeklong vacation. Challenges include mental health, overcoming infidelity, navigating grief and loss, spirituality, having children and more. We talk to Life Coach AJ Johnson about why this show truly matters.