RECIPE: Beet and Goat Cheese Salad from Cliff’s Taphouse

Ingredients:

  • Spaghettini
  • Beet Puree (roasted beets, pureed with lemon juice)
  • Zucchini
  • Crumbled Goat Cheese
  • Chopped Walnuts

Directions:

  1. Cook up the spaghettini.
  2. Throw a handful of chopped zucchini into a pan and saute for a a minute or two.
  3. Heat up the beet puree in a pan, and then add the spaghettini, stirring to get the pasta to soak up as much of the puree as possible.
  4. Start layering the dish, with a portion of the spaghettini and beet puree followed by zucchini, goat cheese, chopped basil, and walnuts. Repeat for a second layer and serve.

