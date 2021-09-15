RECIPE: Beet and Goat Cheese Salad from Cliff’s Taphouse

Beet and Goat Cheese Pasta from Cliff’s Taphouse
Ingredients:
- Spaghettini
- Beet Puree (roasted beets, pureed with lemon juice)
- Zucchini
- Crumbled Goat Cheese
- Chopped Walnuts
Directions:
- Cook up the spaghettini.
- Throw a handful of chopped zucchini into a pan and saute for a a minute or two.
- Heat up the beet puree in a pan, and then add the spaghettini, stirring to get the pasta to soak up as much of the puree as possible.
- Start layering the dish, with a portion of the spaghettini and beet puree followed by zucchini, goat cheese, chopped basil, and walnuts. Repeat for a second layer and serve.