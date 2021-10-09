Recipe: Berry G. Basil Lemonade at Q39

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Q39 shared the perfect drink to pair with the Andy Reid Special, the red and yellow themed Berry G. Basil Lemonade.
Ingredients
- 2-3 Fresh Strawberries
- Fresh Basil leaf
- Splash of fresh lemon juice
- Simple Syrup
- Lemonade
- Vodka
- Lemon wedge garnish
Directions
- Muddle the strawberries and basil
- Add a splash of lemon juice, simple syrup, and lemonade
- Mix in vodka
- Garnish with a lemon wedge
