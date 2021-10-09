Recipe: Berry G. Basil Lemonade at Q39

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Q39 shared the perfect drink to pair with the Andy Reid Special, the red and yellow themed Berry G. Basil Lemonade.

Ingredients

  • 2-3 Fresh Strawberries
  • Fresh Basil leaf
  • Splash of fresh lemon juice
  • Simple Syrup
  • Lemonade
  • Vodka
  • Lemon wedge garnish

Directions

  1. Muddle the strawberries and basil
  2. Add a splash of lemon juice, simple syrup, and lemonade
  3. Mix in vodka
  4. Garnish with a lemon wedge

For more information on Q39 and what’s on the menu, check out their website.

