From MyChefKC’s Adam Glass

Burnt End Grilled Cheese

Ingredients

Sourdough Bread

Brisket Burnt Ends, warmed (roughly 1/4 C per sandwich)

American Cheese

Gouda Cheese

Grated Asiago Cheese

Butter

Procedure

1. Set a griddle to medium high heat

2. Spread a small amount of butter on the griddle, about 2 Tbsp per sandwich; allow to fully melt and spread

3. Place the bread on the buttered surface, and layer the three cheeses, starting with American and ending in Asiago.

4. Monitor the bread and cheese, moving them around the griddle so as to not burn

5. Once the cheese has begun to melt, and the bread has begun to toast, spoon the burnt ends over one piece of bread; top with the second piece

6. Continue to griddle for about another 3-5 minutes, flipping the sandwich halfway; slice and serve