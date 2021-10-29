Recipe: Collard greens for the holiday dinner table

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The holidays are approaching faster than we know, and you’ll soon have the chance to bring the family together around the dinner table. Chef Tommi Vincent is the wife of Troy Vincent, the executive vice president of NFL football operations. She is sharing a favorite collard greens recipe for a holiday side dish.
Ingredients
- 3 bunches of collard greens
- 1 quart of chicken stock
- 2 smoked turkey wings
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 Tablespoon black pepper
- 2-3 Tablespoons white distilled vinegar
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 Tablespoon baking soda
Directions
- Prep greens by removing the stems and stack leaves and roll like a cigar. Cut greens into ribbons, soak in the sink covering with water and 1 T baking soda. Move them around in the water. Put greens in a colander and rinse with cool water.
- In medium to large pot add chicken broth, smoked turkey (cut surface of meat to help flavor release quicker) and crushed red pepper. Allow flavors to meld together over medium high for 15 minutes.
- Remove smoked turkey, set aside. Start adding greens in batches. Every batch add a sprinkle of sugar and pepper. Once batch cooks down, add a new batch and repeat until all green are in pot.
- Add salt to taste and vinegar. Place smoked turkey on top and let cook until greens are tender. Optional, pull smoked turkey meat from the wings and add to the pot of greens. Serve hot.
Check out Chef Tommi Vincent’s website, VincentCountry.com for more recipes.