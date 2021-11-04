Recipe: Dia de los Muertos cocktail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dia de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead begins next Monday but many are using the weekend to begin the celebration. It’s a very popular holiday in the Mexican culture to celebrate and honor loved ones who have passed away. Celebrations include dressing up in costume, catrina face make up, and decorating ofrendas to remember the dead.

Another way to celebrate Dia de los Muertos is through traditional food dishes and flavorful cocktail drinks, and to walk us through a drink recipe to bring in Dia de los Muertos is Stephen Halpin.

Dia de los Muertos cocktail

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Tequila

.5 ounces fresh squeezed lime juice

.5 ounces St. Germain liquor

Ice

Ginger Beer

Garnish – marigold

Directions

Mix the tequila, lime juice and St. Germain in a shaker Add ice and shake Strain into a glass filled with ice Top with Ginger Beer and garnish with a marigold, which is the flower associated with Dia de los Muertos Enjoy!

Stephen Halpin | mixologist, Patron | Dia de los Muertos cocktail