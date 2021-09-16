Recipe: Donna’s favorite Guacamole

We couldn’t let National Guacamole day roll by without grabbing some chips and stirring up a batch! Here’s Donna’s recipe for the avocado filled dip 🥑 Plus, don’t miss Donna’s trick speed up the avocado ripening. And a bonus tip, only add more salt after testing it on your chips, in order to keep things from gettying too salty.
Ingredients
- 6 ripe avocados
- 1/4 cup diced red onion
- 1 Tbsp fresh garlic
- 2 Tbsp fresh cilantro
- chopped jalapeño (to your desired spice level)
- 1 lemon
- salt to taste
Directions
- Halve the avocados and mash them up with a fork.
- Stir in the onion, garlic, cilantro and jalapeño.
- Squeeze in some lemon juice and add salt to taste … and voila! You’ve got a great guacamole!