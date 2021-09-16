Recipe: Donna’s favorite Guacamole

Great Day KC

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

We couldn’t let National Guacamole day roll by without grabbing some chips and stirring up a batch! Here’s Donna’s recipe for the avocado filled dip 🥑 Plus, don’t miss Donna’s trick speed up the avocado ripening. And a bonus tip, only add more salt after testing it on your chips, in order to keep things from gettying too salty.

Ingredients

  • 6 ripe avocados
  • 1/4 cup diced red onion
  • 1 Tbsp fresh garlic
  • 2 Tbsp fresh cilantro
  • chopped jalapeño (to your desired spice level)
  • 1 lemon
  • salt to taste

Directions

  1. Halve the avocados and mash them up with a fork.
  2. Stir in the onion, garlic, cilantro and jalapeño.
  3. Squeeze in some lemon juice and add salt to taste … and voila! You’ve got a great guacamole!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first