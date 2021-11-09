Recipe: Fall Harvest Kale and Apple Salad, a healthier side dish idea for Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -There are lots of opportunities to add healthy alternatives to your Thanksgiving dinner this year. And one local fitness company has a few recipe ideas to share. Toni and I met up with Coach Kristi with Lavender Lifestyle to learn how to whip up an easy side dish that will have your family asking for seconds.
Fall Harvest Kale and Apple Salad
Ingredients for Salad
- 2 heads kale
- 2 honey crisp apples, sliced thinly
- ½ Cup roasted pepitas
- 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Ingredients for Cider Vinaigrette
- ¼ C extra virgin olive oil
- 2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 1 Tbsp maple syrup
- 1 Tbsp fig preserves
- Pinch of salt and freshly cracked pepper
Directions
- Combine kale and apples in a large salad bowl.
- To roast pepitas, line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss the pepitas in olive oil and roast at 350 degrees for 10 min until the pepitas are toasted.
- To make dressing, combine the vinaigrette ingredients and whisk thoroughly until well combined.
- Pour the vinaigrette over the salad, tossing to combine. Top the salad with the roasted pepitas.
Kristi Starr | Lavender Lifestyle