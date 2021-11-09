Recipe: Fall Harvest Kale and Apple Salad, a healthier side dish idea for Thanksgiving

A cold front is on the move this afternoon. Ahead of that front, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees! Then showers & thunderstorms (some strong/severe) will push in, impacting the evening commute. As this system moves out, colder air moves in. We are tracking it all in the update here!

