LEMONY SHRIMP WITH BUCATINI

Even though this dish sounds fancy, it’s super easy. The key is to let the pasta cook in the sauce for a bit. The lemon infuses into the pasta, and the flavors marry perfectly. I can’t get enough of the lemon flavor, so I like to finish off the dish with freshly squeezed lemon juice.

MAKES 4 SERVINGS

1 pound medium-size shrimp, peeled, deveined, and tails removed

1 pound bucatini pasta

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 to 4 tablespoons olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

1/4 teaspoon crushed red

pepper flakes, optional

1 to 2 teaspoons fresh lemon zest(about the zest of one lemon)

½2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice, plus more to taste

½/2 cup Parmesan cheese, freshly grated, divided

½/2 cup fresh parsley

While you prep the shrimp, boil the pasta in a large pot ofsalted water until al dente (that is, not overcooked). Rinse and dry the shrimp, then lightly sprinkle the shrimp with salt and pepper. Heat the butter and oil in a large skillet over medium to medium-high heat. Add the shrimp and cook on one side for a couple of minutes. Flip the shrimp to cook the other side. Add the garlic and crushed red pepper and cook for about 30 seconds, being careful not to let the garlic brown or it will taste bitter. Add the lemon zest and juice and stir. Use tongs to grab the bucatini out of the pot and place it directly into the pan with the shrimp. Before stirring, pour VA cup of the Parmesan cheese over the pasta. Toss everything well and allow the pasta to cook in the sauce for a few minutes. Add the fresh parsley and toss to combine. Add salt, pepper, lemon juice, and the remaining Parmesan cheese to taste. Add a few tablespoons of pasta water while stirring everything together.

Recipes excerpted with permission from Everyday Celebrations From Scratch, Copyright © 2022 by Maria Provenzano. Used by permission of Harper Horizon.