Recipe: Maple Glazed Butternut Squash from The Lavendar Lifestyle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After you get done with your holiday shopping, stop by your local grocery store to pick up butternut squash for a quick Thanksgiving side dish. Let’s learn how to roast it right with local health company Lavender Lifestyle and Coach Kristi Starr.

Maple Glazed Butternut Squash

Serving size: ½ C

Makes about 4 C

Macros per serving: 116 kCal/ 1g Protein / 23 g Carbohydrates/ 2g Fat

Ingredients:

2 lb butternut squash. Peeled and diced.

½ Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp pure maple syrup

Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Spray baking sheet with cooking spray. In a large bowl, toss the butternut squash with the olive oil and maple syrup. Sprinkle it with salt and fresh ground pepper. Place butternut squash on baking sheet and place in oven for about 30 min (until squash is tender). Makes about 4 cups.

For more information on The Lavendar Lifestyle, visit TheLavenderLifestyle.com.