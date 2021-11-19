Recipe: Maple Glazed Butternut Squash from The Lavendar Lifestyle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After you get done with your holiday shopping, stop by your local grocery store to pick up butternut squash for a quick Thanksgiving side dish. Let’s learn how to roast it right with local health company Lavender Lifestyle and Coach Kristi Starr.
Maple Glazed Butternut Squash
- Serving size: ½ C
- Makes about 4 C
- Macros per serving: 116 kCal/ 1g Protein / 23 g Carbohydrates/ 2g Fat
Ingredients:
- 2 lb butternut squash. Peeled and diced.
- ½ Tbsp olive oil
- 2 Tbsp pure maple syrup
- Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Spray baking sheet with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, toss the butternut squash with the olive oil and maple syrup. Sprinkle it with salt and fresh ground pepper.
- Place butternut squash on baking sheet and place in oven for about 30 min (until squash is tender).
- Makes about 4 cups.
For more information on The Lavendar Lifestyle, visit TheLavenderLifestyle.com.