Recipe: No Sugar Baker’s Banana Cream Pie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After a health scare in the fall of 2019, Baker Jayne Jones’ love of the kitchen got crumbled up into one bite. After six months of blood, sweat and tears, Jones rolled up her sleeves, put back on an apron and went to work as The No Sugar Baker.

No Sugar Baker’s Banana Cream Pie (Without the Bananas!)

1 Baked Pie Crust OR Use No Sugar Baker’s Pie Crust Recipe

1 4 Oz Package of Sugar Free Cheesecake Pudding Mix

8 Oz Cream Cheese

1 T. Vanilla

1 T. Banana Extract

½ C. Swerve Confectioners

½ C. Unsweetened Almond Milk

1 C. Heavy Whipping Cream

Set baked pie crust aside. In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until light and fluffy. Fold in pudding mix and Swerve. Mix well. Add in almond milk, vanilla and banana extract and whip together. Add in whipping cream and beat on high until very light and fluffy. Pour into pie crust. Refrigerate overnight. Serve with No Sugar Baker’s Whipped Cream!

For more great no sugar recipes, visit NoSugarBaker.com.