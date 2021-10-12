Recipe: Pasta Carbonara with Jasper Mirabile of Jasper’s Italian Restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chef Jasper Mirabile celebrated National Pasta Month by showing us his favorite way to make Pasta Carbonara just the way they do it in Rome.
Ingredients
- Diced Guanciale (can substitute pancetta or bacon)
- Caramelized Onions
- Eggs
- Grated Pecorino Romano
- Pepper
- Pasta of your choice
Directions
- Saute the Guanciale to be crispy.
- Add in the caramelized onion.
- Mix your eggs and part of your pecorino romano in a bowl.
- Add the cooked pasta with a little of the pasta water into the pan and then turn off the heat.
- Now quickly mix in the egg and cheese mixture, stirring constantly to avoid the eggs scrambling (you can do this part in a double boiler, if you’d prefer).
- Add fresh cracked pepper on top and serve.
To learn more about Chef Jasper Mirabile and Jasper’s Italian Restaurant, check out their website at JaspersKC.com and make reservations for an authentic Italian dinner.