Recipe: Warm up with these drink ideas perfect for a fall get together

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – November is the perfect month to start inviting friends and family over for quality time.And now that the weather is bringing on the chill, you probably want to serve them some warm or something strong to warm them up.

So we wanted to give you two drink ideas using simple syrups to add that perfect flavor fit for this month. Here we have Pink House Alchemy Syrups – Pumpkin Butternut Spice Simple syrup and Cardamom Simple Syrup and Smoldered Bitters. We’re going to make two drinks using these two.

Cardamom Iced Coffee

Ingredients

1 oz. Pink House Alchemy Cardamom Syrup

6 oz. coffee or 3 oz. cold brew

1-2 oz. of your favorite milk

Ice

Pumpkin Butternut Spice Old Fashioned

Ingredients

2 oz. Bourbon

1 oz. Pumpkin Butternut Spice Syrup

6 dashes of House Bitters

Orange peel

Cinnamon stick

Check out Pink House Alchemy Syrups at their website, pinkhousealchemy.com.