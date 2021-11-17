Recipes: Apple recipe ideas for a festive Thanksgiving gathering

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – We all spent a lot of time perfecting our skills in the kitchen last year and with the holidays just around the corner, it’s time to show your family and friends what you’ve learned. From preparing the perfect fruit and cheese board, to mouthwatering appetizers and desserts, author of your Fully Charged Life, Meaghan Murphy, joins us to share her favorite recipes with one fruit at the center of it all.

Her festive recipes all feature apples as a great fall flavor to celebrate the holiday: