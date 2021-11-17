Recipes: Chef Jasper’s Kahlua Sweet Potatoes and Panetonne Bread Pudding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Let’s take a trip to Louisiana to learn a new recipe for this year’s Thanksgiving dinner. Joining us now to talk more about these southern-inspired dishes is Chef Jasper from Jaspers Restaurant.

CHEF JASPER’S KAHLUA CANDIED LOUISIANA YAMS

  • 1/4 cup Kahlúa
  • 3/4 cup Brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup Butter
  • 4 Yams or Sweet Potatoes
  • 1 cup Pineapple chunks, strained
  • 1 cup Mini Marshmallows 
  • 3 tabl. Pecans (optional)
  1. Boil yams until tender but still firm. 
  2. Peel and slice to desired size.
  3. In a heavy frying pan, melt butter and brown sugar. Add Kahlúa, stir and cook for 1 minute until caramel forms.
  4. In a large baking casserole, add yams, pineapple chunks and pecans. Top with sauce. 
  5. Bake at 400° F for 35 minutes.
  6. Top with marshmallows the last 5 minutes of baking.

CHEF JASPER’S PANETTONE BREAD PUDDING 

  • 1 Panettone 
  • 3 cups Shatto Eggnog 
  • 1/2 cup cranberries
  • 6 eggs
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup almonds (sliced)
  • 1/2 tsp. Apple pie pie spice
  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Cut the panettone into cubes.
  3. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl.
  4. Add more eggnog if needed.
  5. Butter or spray a loaf pan.
  6. Add mixture to pan.
  7. Bake for 45 minutes until golden. Cool. Slice and serve.

Amaretto Sauce

  • 1/2 cup Shatto butter
  • 1/2 cup Shatto whipping cream
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/4 cup Amaretto liqueur
  1. In a one-quart pot, melt butter over medium heat.
  2. Add both sugars and mix well.
  3. Add whipping cream and Amaretto and mix for three to four minutes until smooth.
  4. Serve warm over bread pudding.

To learn more about Chef Jasper Mirabile and Jasper’s Italian Restaurant, check out their website at JaspersKC.com  and make reservations for an authentic Italian dinner.

