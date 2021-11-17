Recipes: Chef Jasper’s Kahlua Sweet Potatoes and Panetonne Bread Pudding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Let’s take a trip to Louisiana to learn a new recipe for this year’s Thanksgiving dinner. Joining us now to talk more about these southern-inspired dishes is Chef Jasper from Jaspers Restaurant.
CHEF JASPER’S KAHLUA CANDIED LOUISIANA YAMS
- 1/4 cup Kahlúa
- 3/4 cup Brown sugar
- 1/4 cup Butter
- 4 Yams or Sweet Potatoes
- 1 cup Pineapple chunks, strained
- 1 cup Mini Marshmallows
- 3 tabl. Pecans (optional)
- Boil yams until tender but still firm.
- Peel and slice to desired size.
- In a heavy frying pan, melt butter and brown sugar. Add Kahlúa, stir and cook for 1 minute until caramel forms.
- In a large baking casserole, add yams, pineapple chunks and pecans. Top with sauce.
- Bake at 400° F for 35 minutes.
- Top with marshmallows the last 5 minutes of baking.
CHEF JASPER’S PANETTONE BREAD PUDDING
- 1 Panettone
- 3 cups Shatto Eggnog
- 1/2 cup cranberries
- 6 eggs
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup almonds (sliced)
- 1/2 tsp. Apple pie pie spice
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Cut the panettone into cubes.
- Mix all ingredients in a large bowl.
- Add more eggnog if needed.
- Butter or spray a loaf pan.
- Add mixture to pan.
- Bake for 45 minutes until golden. Cool. Slice and serve.
Amaretto Sauce
- 1/2 cup Shatto butter
- 1/2 cup Shatto whipping cream
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1/4 cup Amaretto liqueur
- In a one-quart pot, melt butter over medium heat.
- Add both sugars and mix well.
- Add whipping cream and Amaretto and mix for three to four minutes until smooth.
- Serve warm over bread pudding.
