KANSAS CITY, Mo — Multiple Sclerosis, or M.S., is an unpredictable disease that disrupts the flow of information within the brain and between the brain and body. Walk MS brings people from communities across the country to change the world for people affected by the disease. Development Manager Jackie Helms joins us to show how the event is making Kansas City a part of the solution.

Register now for the April 30th event at www.WalkMS.org.