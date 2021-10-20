Relationship Coach talks about the big pitfalls between engaged couples and disapproving family on TV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Family or Fiancée is a new hit series on the OWN network where engaged couples bring their disapproving families together under one roof for a three-day experiment. Before they say i do, the couples may need a yes from their family, and with the help of the show’s relationship coach, Tracy Mcmillan, bonds will be strengthened, differences will be explored, and relationships will be seen a new way.

Family or Fiancé airs Saturday’s at 9 p-m on OWN. You can also stream day of on Discovery Plus.