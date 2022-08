KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Being a parent is one of life’s greatest callings, but that responsibility can be overwhelming. Inspired by the best-selling book “Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters,” (by Dr. Meg Meeker) Pure Flix’s latest film stars Robyn Lively and Bart Johnson. Watch our interview to learn more about the heartfelt journey of a dad who is desperately trying to hold onto his little girls but learns he must give up control and have faith with their future.

