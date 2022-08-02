KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Enjoy an amazing meal out at half the price with FOX4’s Be Our Guest! We’re working for you with offers of $50 certificates to restaurants for only $25.

New offers can pop up at any time, but if you want to hear about them first, check out Great Day KC weekdays at 11am on FOX4. The restaurants will join us and show off their favorite meals while announcing the deal of the day.

Simply head over to fox4beourguest.com to see the latest offers, and grab a great meal at half the price! And keep in mind, only 100 certificates are available. So stay tuned to Great Day KC and don’t miss out!