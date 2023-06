KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dr. Kate Bieberdorf, aka “Kate the Chemist”, is a chemistry professor, author, and the host of a new podcast, “Seeking a Scientist”, made possible by Kansas City’s the Stowers Institute for Medical Research and KCUR studios, Kansas City’s local NPR station. The podcast is helping bring STEM education to people all of all ages who may not find science relatable or accessible in their own communities.

