KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Great Day KC and Chastity Stemmons want to hear your questions for the next Motivational Monday!
Motivational speaker Chastity Stemmons is dedicated to helping others make the big and little steps toward improving their lives, and shares her inspirational advice every Monday on Great Day KC’s Motivational Monday segment.
Tell her about what’s going on in your life that might be holding you back, and she could share your story and the advice that can get you unstuck. Share your question below.