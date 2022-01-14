Shawn Edwards ranks all five “Scream” movies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The fifth movie in the “Scream” franchise opens in theaters this weekend. FOX4 Film Critic and Great Day KC guest host, Shawn Edwards, ranks all five movies:

5. Scream 3 (2000) – This was originally set up to be the “final” installment. But you know how horror movies go.

4. Scream 4 (2011) – The triple opening sequence blew people’s minds. The rest was standard issue “Scream.”

3. Scream (2022) – Yes, this film fittingly falls in the middle. Neither great nor bad. It’s the talentless middle child that you still have to love, well because…

2. Scream 2 (1997) – How do you follow a phenomenon? You usually don’t. But Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson did just that.

1. Scream (1996) – This is the original and by far the best “Scream” movie. This film revolutionized the horror genre and changed the game. One of the best all-time scary movies.