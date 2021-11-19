Shop the latest trends in custom and handmade gifts with Etsy’s Cyberweek Sale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – We all have holiday traditions we look forward to every year, and soon we all be able to live out those traditions with the ones we love. So, to help you prepare for the celebration, trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson shares some trending looks from Etsy marketplace.

The common theme this year is the gift of intention, since we’re finally all able to get together this year. And, with the Etsy Cyberweek Sale you can save you up to 60% on handmade gifts that follow these trends.

Gifting Trends

Neon and colorful gifts

Checkered prints in wrapping paper, ornaments, and even mugs

Organic influences are inspiring handmade wooden cheeseboards, pressed flowers in jewelry and mushroom motifs are sprouting up

Unplugging and creating real memories with your families with custom game boards or a beautifully designed deck of cards.

