Show off your Kansas City pride with a new clothing line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City community is one that takes great pride in our city. And now we’ll be able to show even more love through style that is street savvy, elegant and sleek. Toni Talley joins us live from a local fashion store to show us some great new items.

Represent Kansas City through style with a KC clothing store that has all the gear. They’ve recently opened their doors in a second location creating a line of clothing that will get you expressing love for Kansas City in fresh ways. Check out some of the designs in the videos below and the story of the how the company got its start.

You may know him as the legendary Kansas City rapper, the Popper. Now, he is showing his love for his city in a new way. Toni Talley joins us live with Walter, aka the Popper, to tell us why he decided to start a clothing line all about the great city of Kansas City

Visit IMKC’s online at YesIMKC.com or visit either of their locations at 1809 Vine Street or at Ward Parkway Mall.