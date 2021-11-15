Sign up for a 6-week holiday fitness challenge from Lavendar Lifestyle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Local fitness company the Lavender Lifestyle is helping you reach your health and fitness goals with easy workouts that use minimal equipment. Toni Talley and Adriana Davalos joined the ladies to learn a few of those exercises. And get this, you don’t even have to go to the gym for these.

Join in on the Lavender Lifestyle’s upcoming 6-week fit challenge – the Holiday Hustle – featuring an e-book with resources on optimal training, nutrition, mindset and more.

Visit https://www.thelavenderlifestyle.com/holiday-hustle to learn more and use the code FOX4 to get $30 off the Holiday Hustle 6-week challenge.