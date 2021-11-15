Sign up for a 6-week holiday fitness challenge from Lavendar Lifestyle

Great Day KC

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Local fitness company the Lavender Lifestyle is helping you reach your health and fitness goals with easy workouts that use minimal equipment. Toni Talley and Adriana Davalos joined the ladies to learn a few of those exercises. And get this, you don’t even have to go to the gym for these.

Join in on the Lavender Lifestyle’s upcoming 6-week fit challenge – the Holiday Hustle – featuring an e-book with resources on optimal training, nutrition, mindset and more.

Visit https://www.thelavenderlifestyle.com/holiday-hustle to learn more and use the code FOX4 to get $30 off the Holiday Hustle 6-week challenge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first