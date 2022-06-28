KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re all feeling the heat this summer, but there are ways to keep your house cool without raising your energy bill too much. In this week’s BestReviews, a DIY expert shows how you can keep your cool with a few simple adjustments to your windows.

Close and lock your windows before the AC goes on Shades don’t only block the light, they block the heat. Black out shades can be custom cut for your window at stores. Black out curtains will keep the cool air inside. On your ceiling fan motor there is a switch the direction the blades spin. It should spin counterclockwise in the summer pushing the warm air up. Switch it for the winter and bring the warm air down.

