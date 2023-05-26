KANSAS CITY, Mo – There are many reasons to honor small businesses, which are the backbone of the economy. Now a special campaign is recognizing the contributions of entrepreneurs by declaring May as Small Business Success Month and holding a Small Business Hero Day, which rewards several small businesses that are committed to serving their communities.

Gabriella Mooney of Mass Collective entrepreneur and Small Business expert Jon Fasoli of Intuit QuickBooks + Mailchimp and discuss this unique campaign from Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp to honor small business owners.