Sneak a peek inside the Zum Lab creating all-natural scented soaps and more

All natural and made right here in Kansas City, Indigo Wild is behind the fun Zum scented soaps and household products you can find on store shelves. Toni Talley goes inside Zum Lab, where all of the products are created.

From candles to mist body sprays, skin care, hand soap, and even laundry soap, the Zum Lab offers a wide selection of plant-based holistic body care and home cleaning product. But, before those products become a full line, they must be put to the test in the Zum Lab. Watch the video to see how they get their ideas, and the newest scent to graduate from the Zum Lab into a full product line.

For more information check out Indigo Wild online or head to the factory store to check out the Zum Lab at 3125 Wyandotte Street Kansas City, MO 64111.