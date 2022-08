KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A road-trip flick has made its rounds around film festivals and now it’s ready for its public premiere tomorrow at Screenland Armour Theater. Take a sneak peek at theis film created around a woman who didn’t even start acting until she was in her 70s.

Check out how they found their lead actress and how she inspired another movie now in post production.

For more information, check out DrivingLouise.com or Instagram.com/Isaacknopf.