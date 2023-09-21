KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Do you have Osteoarthritis of the Knee, and want new treatment options? You may be eligible to participate in a KU clinical research study, evaluating the safety and effectiveness of a new investigational medication. Qualified study participants will receive study related care at no cost and compensation for time and travel.

You could qualify, if you:

• Are between 40-80 years old

• Have moderate to severe osteoarthritis of the knee

• Have been experiencing pain for at least 26 weeks

• Are willing to use an electronic diary daily

• Have not had a partial or complete joint replacement in either knee

To see if you qualify, visit https://redcap.kumc.edu/surveys/?s=HNPNL3PRRXDJNCR9 or call 913-574-0961.