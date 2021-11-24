Advent Health offers enhanced therapeutic and educational programs for kids and families at the B.E. Smith Family Center

Sponsored Content: Advent Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The B.E. Smith Family Center at Advent Health Shawnee Mission is opening doors for all children to learn and enhance therapeutic and educational offerings for children and families. The center houses the Britain Development and Early Learning programs which are designed to provide a modern environment for children of all ability levels. The center also fosters collaboration and connection between children, families and staff, and promotes understanding and inclusion of children with special needs.

Great Day KC talks to Project Search Intern Matan White and Director of B.E. Smith Family Center Amy Milroy about the work they’re doing.

To learn more about the B.E. Smith Family Center and their programs, visit AdventHealth.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first