Advent Health offers enhanced therapeutic and educational programs for kids and families at the B.E. Smith Family Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The B.E. Smith Family Center at Advent Health Shawnee Mission is opening doors for all children to learn and enhance therapeutic and educational offerings for children and families. The center houses the Britain Development and Early Learning programs which are designed to provide a modern environment for children of all ability levels. The center also fosters collaboration and connection between children, families and staff, and promotes understanding and inclusion of children with special needs.

Great Day KC talks to Project Search Intern Matan White and Director of B.E. Smith Family Center Amy Milroy about the work they’re doing.

