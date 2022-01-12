AdventHealth shares tips to beat the winter blues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – These colder months can be tough for many people. A simple way to boost your mood is with exercise. AdventHealth shares three ways to beat the winter blues with fitness:

  1. Know your barriers. If cold weather isn’t your thing, then create an indoor routine.
  2. Start small. If you haven’t exercised in a while, then aim for either 10 minutes a day, 30 minutes 1-2 days a week, or increase your daily step count.
  3. Find a workout buddy! Being social can lift your spirits and hold you accountable.

For more information, check out www.AdventHealthKC.com/wellness

