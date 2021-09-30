Your Health: Checking on your child’s mental health and the warning signs of depression

KANSAS, Mo. – Parents want to keep their kids safe, and finding the right help can be key. We talked to an expert on mental health at Advent Health to see how parents can make sure their child is keeping a healthy mindset. Plus, the importance of making mental health a part of normal conversation.

She encourages parents to watch their kids for a change in behavior and shares the warning signs of depression.

If you are struggling, please call the National Lifeline # at 1-800-273-8255 or visit Advent Health online to see how they can help.