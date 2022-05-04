KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People with disabilities tend to be underrepresented in the workforce. Advent Health is committed to providing opportunities through a one of a kind program called Project Search.

The program is designed to help students who have disabilities gain skills to obtain paid employment. I was able to speak with a Project Search intern who shares just how her experience is helping her prepare for her future career.

Interns graduate from the program from the program this spring and will be searching for employment. If you’d like to learn more about Advent Health and Project Search, visit AdventHealthKC.com.