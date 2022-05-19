KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is time to par-tee! The 2022 AdventHealth Championship is happening right now at Blue Hills Country Club and Great Day KC’s Palmer Davidson was live at the course with details on the event and how you can check it out.

It’s Kansas City’s only PGA sanctioned event on the Korn Ferry Tour with 156 professional golfers teeing up this week. Come on out to watch these guys play because past winners have gone on to play in the Masters.

But the event isn’t only about golf. The 2022 AdventHealth Championship helps raise awareness for kids with disabilities. Check out the video above to see more on how the tournament helps local kids.

Plus Palmer couldn’t let the visit go without getting a bit of a golf lesson. We don’t see the PGA in his future any time soon, but he might be spending his Friday afternoon enjoying the fun at the Advent Health Championship. (Just don’t tell his boss if you see him out there)

The event is open to the public with fun activities for the kids. To learn more being a spectator visit https://www.adventhealthchampionship.com/spectator-info or about the tournament overall at https://www.adventhealthchampionship.com/.