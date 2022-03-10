KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With the constant stressful events in our lives, learning how to cope can play an important role in our mental health. Dr. Ravindran Sabapathy with AdventHealth offers coping mechanisms that can help manage stress and maintain a positive self-image.

Coping mechanisms

Get enough good quality sleep

Eat a well-balanced diet

Engage in problem solving

Maintain emotionally supportive relationships

Engage in pleasurable or fun activities every single day

Lower your expectations

Ask others to help or assist you.

You can learn more about how to handle stress at AdventHealthKC.com/MentalHealth.