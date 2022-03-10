KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With the constant stressful events in our lives, learning how to cope can play an important role in our mental health. Dr. Ravindran Sabapathy with AdventHealth offers coping mechanisms that can help manage stress and maintain a positive self-image.
Coping mechanisms
- Get enough good quality sleep
- Eat a well-balanced diet
- Engage in problem solving
- Maintain emotionally supportive relationships
- Engage in pleasurable or fun activities every single day
- Lower your expectations
- Ask others to help or assist you.
You can learn more about how to handle stress at AdventHealthKC.com/MentalHealth.