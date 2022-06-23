Kansas City, Mo. — As temperatures begin to rise, so does the risk of serious heat-related injuries. There are ways to stay safe while enjoying the summer sunshine and activities. Here to share those tips with us is Dr. Jennifer Bulcock with Family Medicine at AdventHealth.

Top 4 Tips to stay safe in the heat

Be sure to apply plenty of sunscreen, even on cloudy days.

Stay hydrated by keepings snacks on hand that provide your body with essential fluids, such as watermelon or celery.

Avoid activities that keep you outside at the hottest parts of the day between 10am and 10pm

Be aware of symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

