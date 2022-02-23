KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death around the world. In honor of National Heart Month, AdventHealth is partnering with Tavern in the Village and Tavern at Mission Farms to celebrate heart-healthy eating all month.

Certified Family Nurse Practitioner from AdventHealth, Shawna VanLeeuwen, joined Chef Jennifer LeBlanc from Tavern in the Village to make a Salmon Yogurt Salad. This month, 10% of proceeds from each Salmon Yogurt Salad dish sold will go toward the AdventHealth Heart and Vascular Center to support various cardiac programs throughout the community.

You can learn more about heart health and take AdventHealth’s heart assessment screening at HeartCareKC.com.