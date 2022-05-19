KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week hundreds will gather at the Blue Springs Country Club for the 2022 AdventHealth Championship. The event kicked off this Monday and for a local family it’s about so much more than golf.

We’re visiting AdventHealth’s aquatic therapy lessons at BE Smith Family Center. It’s where the Hipp twins come to gain strength and make progress after they were born prematurely at 23 weeks weighing 1 lb 3 oz each. AdventHealth’s resources have helped the twins build muscle with a therapy and educational team guiding their progress.

To learn more about AdventHealth visit AdventHealthKC.com.