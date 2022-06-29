KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summertime is a great time to try out new recipes, and today we have Lisa Markley the director of culinary medicine at AdventHealth joining us with a delicious and healthy recipe perfect for summer.

Rainbow Slaw with Asian Ginger Dressing

Prep time: 15 minutes | Serves: 4 as a side dish

Slaw Ingredients

  • 1 cup finely chopped green cabbage
  • 1 cup finely chopped red cabbage
  • 1 red bell pepper, thinly chopped into matchsticks
  • 1 large or 2 small oranges cut into segments
  • 1/2 cup finely sliced green onions
  • 2 Tbsp chopped cilantro
  • 2 Tbsp chopped fresh mint
  • 1/2 cup roasted cashews or almonds, chopped

Dressing Ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp avocado oil or olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp toasted sesame oil
  • 2 Tbsp low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp rice vinegar
  • 2 tsp honey or maple syrup
  • 1 tsp grated fresh ginger root
  • Optional: 1/4 tsp crushed red pepper flakes or 1 to 2 tsp sriracha sauce

Directions

  1. Combine the cabbage, bell pepper, oranges, green onions, cilantro and min together in a medium bowl. Set aside. Cover and chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
  2. For the vinaigrette, whisk together all ingredients together in a small bowl
  3. Toss the slaw with dressing to taste and serve

