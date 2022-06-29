KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summertime is a great time to try out new recipes, and today we have Lisa Markley the director of culinary medicine at AdventHealth joining us with a delicious and healthy recipe perfect for summer.
Rainbow Slaw with Asian Ginger Dressing
Prep time: 15 minutes | Serves: 4 as a side dish
Slaw Ingredients
- 1 cup finely chopped green cabbage
- 1 cup finely chopped red cabbage
- 1 red bell pepper, thinly chopped into matchsticks
- 1 large or 2 small oranges cut into segments
- 1/2 cup finely sliced green onions
- 2 Tbsp chopped cilantro
- 2 Tbsp chopped fresh mint
- 1/2 cup roasted cashews or almonds, chopped
Dressing Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp avocado oil or olive oil
- 1 Tbsp toasted sesame oil
- 2 Tbsp low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 1/2 Tbsp rice vinegar
- 2 tsp honey or maple syrup
- 1 tsp grated fresh ginger root
- Optional: 1/4 tsp crushed red pepper flakes or 1 to 2 tsp sriracha sauce
Directions
- Combine the cabbage, bell pepper, oranges, green onions, cilantro and min together in a medium bowl. Set aside. Cover and chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
- For the vinaigrette, whisk together all ingredients together in a small bowl
- Toss the slaw with dressing to taste and serve
