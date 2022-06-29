KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summertime is a great time to try out new recipes, and today we have Lisa Markley the director of culinary medicine at AdventHealth joining us with a delicious and healthy recipe perfect for summer.

Rainbow Slaw with Asian Ginger Dressing

Prep time: 15 minutes | Serves: 4 as a side dish

Slaw Ingredients

1 cup finely chopped green cabbage

1 cup finely chopped red cabbage

1 red bell pepper, thinly chopped into matchsticks

1 large or 2 small oranges cut into segments

1/2 cup finely sliced green onions

2 Tbsp chopped cilantro

2 Tbsp chopped fresh mint

1/2 cup roasted cashews or almonds, chopped

Dressing Ingredients

2 Tbsp avocado oil or olive oil

1 Tbsp toasted sesame oil

2 Tbsp low-sodium soy sauce

1 1/2 Tbsp rice vinegar

2 tsp honey or maple syrup

1 tsp grated fresh ginger root

Optional: 1/4 tsp crushed red pepper flakes or 1 to 2 tsp sriracha sauce

Directions

Combine the cabbage, bell pepper, oranges, green onions, cilantro and min together in a medium bowl. Set aside. Cover and chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve. For the vinaigrette, whisk together all ingredients together in a small bowl Toss the slaw with dressing to taste and serve

This segment is sponsored by AdventHealth. Learn more about AdventHealth and their Whole Health Institute at AdventHealthKC.com.