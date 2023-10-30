Posted: Oct 30, 2023 / 04:10 PM CDT Updated: Oct 30, 2023 / 04:10 PM CDT SHARE KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At Ageless Med Spa by Mindy, time takes a pause and beauty knows no age, gender, or skin tone. Embrace the art of ageless living with their cutting-edge treatments and personalized care. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction ✕ Read next > Read next > Next ✕ ✕ Read next > Next story in Cancel Read next > Next story in Cancel