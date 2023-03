KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Listen to the SFJazz Collective at the Gem Theatre on Saturday, April 1. The musical group will wrap up the Jammin’ At The Gem concert series hosted by the American Jazz Museum. The event starts at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets and to learn more about the American Jazz Museum, visit americanjazzmuseum.org.

