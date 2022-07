KANSAS CITY, Mo. – AMPR Plaza is putting the spotlight on Dustin & The Damnations. Enjoy their music from a performance at B.B.’s Lawnside BBQ. To learn more about the band and see where they’ll be performing next, check out their webpage at DustinArbuckleDamnations.com

Check out other AMPR Plaza musical spotlights below:

And you can join us for the next shoot at Paul & Jacks August 6 at 8pm with the band Cherry Bomb.