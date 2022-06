KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another local band takes center stage! Hear music from the ’50s all the way up to today’s most popular hits as AMPR Plaza turns the spotlight on The Vincents.

If you like what you just heard from the Vincents, you can listen to them again this evening at the Stone Pillar Vineyard and Winery at 7pm.

Our next band featured will be Saturday, June 4 at the Aztec Theater in downtown Shawnee. We will be featuring Four Fried Chickens and a Coke.