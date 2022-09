KANSAS CITY, Mo. — AMPR Plaza spotlights another local band, Howard Mahan and Friends. Lisa from AMPR Plaza speaks with the group to learn more about their music and where fans can see them perform live. You can hear them live tonight, September 9, 2022, at Knuckleheads located at 2715 Rochester Ave. in Kansas City, MO.

