KANSAS CITY, Mo. – AMPR Plaza is supporting local musicians who’ve been adversely affected by the pandemic. Today, we feature the Cowardly Lions playing at Barley’s Brewhaus in Shawnee. You can see them again tonight with the M80s at Knuckleheads.

You’re welcome to join the next taping! It’s on Saturday, April 2 at Knuckleheads featuring Amanda Fish.