KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Valley Education Foundation teamed up with Baron BMW to help someone win a 2-year lease on a brand new BMW with Raffle for a Reason. Joy Ginsburg from Blue Valley Educational Foundation and Clay Shafer with Baron BMW, joined us to talk about the raffle and to draw the winner’s name.

The Blue Valley Education Foundation is the fundraising arm of the Blue Valley School District so that teachers have the resources they need over and above what the state funding can cover.

People were able to purchase the raffle tickets for $50 for the chance to win a two year lease on a car from Baron BMW. Check out the video above for details on the raffle, the foundation, and Baron BMW.

And don’t miss the live selection of the raffle winner below.

To learn more about Blue Valley Educational Foundation, visit FundBV.org, and visit Baron BMW at their location or online at BaronBMW.com.