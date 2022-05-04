KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Breakfast on Baron is the yearlong initiative by Baron BMW celebrating those making a positive impact in the Kansas City community. The original winners of Breakfast on Baron today were a little camera shy, but their purpose is still one to celebrate. Over the course of numerous years, this family has fostered over 80 children, making a huge impact on their lives.

To honor their impact, we are shining a light on CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties in hopes of bringing this group of kids front and center on how we can all help. To volunteer visit CASAjwc.org or Facebook.com/casajwc or call 913-715-4040.

You can nominate someone in the community for being a positive role model in your life. They’ll get a delicious breakfast provided by Baron BMW and treated like a VIP. Head over to fox4kc.com/BaronCares to put in your nomination.